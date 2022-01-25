Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Jan. 25

Tuesday Preview

Bowling: Clarinda at Lenox

Info to know: The Clarinda bowling teams make the trip to Lenox in their next to last bowling match of the season prior to the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, which is still 2 ½ weeks away. The Cardinal girls come in 6-1 and are coming off a school record pin count of 2,594 in a win over Denison Thursday. The Lenox girls come in 2-1 and they have also competed in three triangulars during the season, earning wins in two of them. The Tigers’ high pin count is 2,139. The Clarinda boys come in with a 4-3 dual record after losing to Denison Thursday. The Cardinals’ high pin count on the season is 3,183. The Lenox boys are 3-1 with a high pin count of 2,300.

Boys Basketball: Savannah (Mo.) at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda boys are right back in action for their second of three home games this week. The Cardinals come in 10-6 on the season and on a four game winning streak after beating Shenandoah Monday. Savannah is 3-13 on the season and coming off a loss to Maryville Friday.

Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are right back on the floor with a road game against Atlantic. The Fillies are coming off a win over Clarinda Monday that pushed their record to 9-8 on the season. This is Atlantic’s first game of the week. The Trojans are coming off a 2-1 week last week, which saw them beat Grand View Christian Thursday and Red Oak Tuesday and lose to Harlan Monday. Atlantic is 6-10 on the season. Paytn Harter leads the Trojans at 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Jada Jensen chips in 12.3 points per contest. Atlantic won the earlier meeting 47-37, which is the one of the two meetings that counted in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Girls Basketball: North Nodaway (Mo.) at Essex

Info to know: For the second night in a row, the Essex girls welcome a Missouri team into the Allen Stuart Gymnasium. North Nodaway, out of Hopkins, is this evening’s opponent. The Trojanettes come in 3-11 after losing to Nodaway Valley Monday. North Nodaway is 9-5 on the season with wins over Northeast Nodaway and Rock Port last week.

Boys Basketball: North Nodaway (Mo.) at Essex

Info to know: The Essex boys also are coming off a loss to Nodaway Valley and now match up with North Nodaway in another Iowa/Missouri battle. The Trojans enter with a 1-13 record. North Nodaway hasn’t won a game in 12 tries this season. The Mustangs lost to Northeast Nodaway and Rock Port last week.

Girls Basketball: Sidney at Griswold

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls jump back into Corner Conference regular season action with a trip to Griswold. Sidney is 8-6 on the season after a runner-up finish at last week’s Corner Conference Tournament. The Cowgirls are 3-3 in the Corner Conference. Avery Dowling enters the week with the team lead at 12.4 points per game. Chay Ward is also in double figures at 10.4 points per game. Kaden Payne chips in 9.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. Griswold is 1-13 on the year and is coming off a loss to Tri-Center Monday. The Tigers were 0-2 in last week’s Corner Conference Tournament. McKenna Wiechman leads the Tigers with 11 points per game. Brenna Rossell averages 8.2 points and 7.7 rebounds each time out. This is the second meeting of the season between these teams. The first meeting went to Sidney 61-14.

Boys Basketball: Sidney at Griswold

Info to know: Corner Conference play also resumes for the Sidney boys in Griswold. The Cowboys are 8-5 overall after a 2-1 week at last week’s Corner Conference Tournament and a third place finish. The Cowboys enter with a 4-2 record in conference play. Cole Jorgenson enters the week leading the Cowboys with 16.2 points per game. Garett Phillips adds 12.5. Griswold is 2-10 on the season after losing both of its games in last week’s conference tournament. The Tigers enter play with a 1-4 record in conference play. Kamron Brownlee leads the Tigers with 14.8 points and six rebounds per game. Sidney won both of the previous meetings with Griswold 87-31 and 81-43.