Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Tuesday Preview

Girls Basketball: Kuemper at Clarinda

Info to know: A couple teams looking for their first win of 2022 square off in Clarinda this evening. The Cardinals come in 3-12 overall, 0-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and on a seven game losing streak after falling to Sidney and Atlantic last week. Taylor Cole, Amelia Hesse and Chloe Strait continue to lead a Cardinal team in scoring in stats that haven’t been updated in a couple weeks. The Knights are 3-11 overall and 1-5 in conference play. They have also lost seven straight after falling to Glenwood and Des Moines Christian last week. Catherine Mayhall leads the Knights with 12.5 points and 5.1 assists per game. Frannie Glynn adds 9.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest. Kuemper won last season’s meeting 56-29.

Boys Basketball: Kuemper at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda/Kuemper Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader continues with the boys contest. The Cardinals come in 8-6 on the season, 2-5 in the conference after wins over Sidney and Atlantic last week. The Knights are 7-7 overall and 4-2 in conference play. They split two games last week, beating Glenwood and losing to Des Moines Christian. Drew Brown enters the week, leading the Cardinals in scoring at 14 points per game while Grant Jobe averages 8.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. Dawson Gifford is Kuemper’s leading scorer at 13.1 points and three assists. Dennis Vonnahme adds 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while Michael Kasperbauer chips in 9.9 points per contest. Kuemper won last season’s meeting 64-63.

Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Creston

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies take the floor for the second time this week and for the second time against Creston this season with this one counting in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Shenandoah is 8-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference and is coming off a win over Tri-Center Monday. Creston comes in 6-7 overall and 2-4 in the conference after beating Red Oak Monday. Doryn Paup and Brianna Fields are Creston’s top players. Paup averages 18.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while Fields puts in 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. Creston won the earlier meeting 49-31.

Boys Basketball: Shenandoah at Creston

Info to know: The Shenandoah and Creston boys also meet for the second time this season with both teams coming off games Monday. The Mustangs are 3-12 overall and 0-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after losing to Tri-Center Monday. Creston enters play at 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference after a win over Red Oak Monday. Kyle Strider leads the Panthers with 9.5 points per game. Tony Davidson is just behind at 9.4 points. Derek Paup leads the Panthers with 5.2 rebounds per game. Creston won the earlier meeting 51-25.

Wrestling: Clarinda and Southwest Iowa at Missouri Valley

Info to know: A pair of coverage area teams travel to Missouri Valley for a quad that also features Tri-Center. The Cardinals enter with an 11-2 dual record while the Warriors are 6-7 on the season. Tri-Center is just 1-11 on the season while Missouri Valley comes in with a 9-3 dual record on the year.

Girls Basketball: East Mills at Essex

Info to know: This is a second round pool play game at the Corner Conference Tournament. Essex lost its first game to Sidney Monday meaning if Essex loses this game, the Trojanettes are eliminated from the tournament. This is East Mills’ first game in the tournament and the Wolverines are the top seed in Pool B. The Trojanettes come in 3-9 after losing to Sidney Monday. The Wolverines are 11-2 and have won their last seven contests. The Wolverines won their only game last week, beating Fremont-Mills. Emily Williams leads the Wolverines at 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Aspen Crouse also averages double figures at 10 points per game. East Mills won the earlier meeting just two weeks ago 65-21.

Boys Basketball: East Mills at Essex

Info to know: This is a second round pool play game in the Corner Conference Tournament. Essex lost its first game to Fremont-Mills Monday meaning if Essex loses this game, the Trojans are eliminated from the tournament. This is East Mills’ first game in the tournament and the Wolverines are the top seed in Pool A. Essex is 1-11 after the loss to Fremont-Mills Monday. East Mills comes in 10-3 and the Wolverines won their only game last week, beating Fremont-Mills. Mason Crouse and Braden West are the leaders for East Mills with Crouse putting up 20.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and West 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds each time out. East Mills won the earlier meeting just two weeks ago 64-20.