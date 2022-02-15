Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Info to know: This is a state qualifying tournament in Class 1A and is boys only. The tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the tournament at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda and Shenandoah are joined in the field by Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr and Red Oak. The format is exactly like the girls tournament Monday. It starts with the team tournament with each team rolling 15 baker games and the team with the best total score advancing to next week’s state tournament. Then, in the afternoon is the individual tournament with each athlete rolling three individual games and the top four total scores advancing to next week’s state tournament.

Info to know: This is a second round tournament game in Class 1A Region 8. The winner of this evening’s game advances to Friday’s regional semifinal against the winner of tonight’s East Mills/Lenox game. The Cowgirls are 14-8 and advanced to the second round with a win over Mount Ayr Tuesday. Avery Dowling leads the Cowgirls at 12.2 points per game. Chay Ward adds 11.2 points per contest and Kaden Payne scores 9.2 points and secures 7.8 rebounds each time out. The Spartans are 20-1 and ranked fifth in the state by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. They had a bye in the first round as the region’s top seeded team. Macey Emgarten leads the Spartans with 17.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Quinn Grubbs averages another 15.8 points per game while Mollie Rasmussen chips in 10.8 and Shay Burmeister 9.8. The teams do not share a common opponent from this season. These teams played two years ago in a regional tournament game, won by Exira-EHK 66-49.