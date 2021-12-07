Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Dec. 7

Tuesday Preview

Wrestling: Griswold, Kuemper and Treynor at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are at home for the first time this season for three duals looking to build on their 4-0 start to the dual season. This quad is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the duals at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. These are Kuemper’s first duals of the season as the Knights opened play at Humboldt Saturday. The Shenandoah/Kuemper dual, which will start the quad this evening, is a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual. Griswold is 0-2 on the season after losses to Clarinda and Maryville last week. Treynor is 4-1 after beating Southwest Iowa and Woodbine Tuesday and then beating Denison and Tri-Center and losing to Missouri Valley Thursday.

Wrestling: Denison, Lewis Central and Mount Ayr at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are at home again this evening to start conference competition with a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference duals. The Cardinals come in 2-0 with wins over Griswold and Maryville and having won the Nodaway Valley Tournament Saturday. Denison comes in with a 1-2 dual record after beating Tri-Center and losing to Missouri Valley and Treynor Thursday. These are the first duals of the season for the Titans as they opened the season at Dallas Center-Grimes Saturday. Mount Ayr enters with a 1-3 dual record. The Raiders beat East Mills and lost to Clarke/Murray, Shenandoah and Southwest Valley Thursday.

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa, Harlan and St. Albert at Glenwood

Info to know: The Southwest Iowa Warriors travel to Glenwood to take on three Hawkeye 10 Conference schools that are starting their conference dual season. Southwest Iowa is 1-1 in duals this year after beating Woodbine and losing to Treynor Tuesday. The Rams enter play at 2-1 after beating Riverside and Underwood and losing to Atlantic-CAM Thursday. These are the first duals of the season for the Cyclones. They opened the season at their home tournament Saturday. St. Albert is also competing in its first duals of the season after opening in Treynor Saturday.

Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies travel to Red Oak for their first of two meetings with the Tigers this season. This one counts in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. The Fillies come in 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference after beating Harlan, Southwest Valley and Underwood last week. Lynnae Green currently leads the Fillies in scoring at seven points per game. Ava Wolf is just behind at 6.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. The Tigers are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference after losing to Lewis Central and Clarinda last week. Payten Bass is Red Oak’s leading scorer at 7.7 points per game. Lainey DeVries leads the Tigers in rebounds. Shenandoah won both meetings last season 40-33 and 40-35.

Boys Basketball: Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are also in Red Oak tonight for a Hawkeye 10 Conference clash. The Mustangs come in with a 0-3 record, 0-1 in conference play. They lost to Harlan, Southwest Valley and Underwood last week. Zach Foster is Shenandoah’s leading scorer at 7.3 points per game. He’s also second in rebounds at 6.7 per contest. Blake Herold adds six points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Tigers are 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference after losing to Lewis Central and beating Clarinda last week. Max DeVries and Bradley Sifford are averaging double figure points at 14 and 10.5 per game respectively. Ryan Johnson is third in scoring and boasts a team best 7.5 rebounds per game last season. Red Oak won all three meetings last season 46-38, 71-36 and 54-36.

Boys Basketball: Clarinda at Atlantic

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals make the trip to Atlantic tonight for a boys JV/varsity doubleheader. This is the first of two meetings this year between the Cardinals and Trojans and this one counts in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Clarinda comes in 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference after beating St. Albert, losing to Red Oak and beating Nodaway Valley last week. Drew Brown and Grant Jobe are Clarinda’s leaders right now with Brown at 14.3 points and six rebounds per game and Jobe at 12.3 points and nine rebounds per contest. The Trojans are 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference after losing to ADM and Glenwood last week. Colton Rasmussen is Atlantic’s leader at 19 points per game. Dayton Templeton adds 11 with Ethan Sturm holding the team lead with 4.5 rebounds and three assists per game. The teams split two meetings last season with Clarinda winning 56-44 and Atlantic 54-40.

Girls Basketball: East Atchison at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls play their first of three home games this week, welcoming in the Tarkio/Fairfax duo of East Atchison. The Cowgirls come in at 0-2 after losing to Stanton and Johnson-Brock last week. Avery Dowling leads the Cowgirls at 13.5 points per game while Makenna Laumann leads Sidney in rebounds at 7.5 per game and Emily Hutt in assists at five. The Wolves are 2-1 after placing second at last week’s Mound City Tournament. East Atchison won last season’s meeting 63-56.

Boys Basketball: East Atchison at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys also host East Atchison this evening looking to build on a 2-0 first week of the season that saw them defeat Stanton and Johnson-Brock. Cole Jorgenson’s 23 points per game leads the Cowboys at this point in the season. Conner Behrends leads Sidney on the glass at 8.5 rebounds per contest. The Wolves come in with a 1-2 record after finishing fourth at the Mound City Tournament last week. Sidney won last season’s meeting 64-40.