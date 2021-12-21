Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Tuesday Preview

Girls Basketball: Atlantic at Shenandoah

Info to know: The 2021 portion of the winter sports schedule wraps up for the Shenandoah Fillies, who look to get back on the winning track after losing their last two. The Fillies come in 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after losing to St. Albert Friday. Ava Wolf enters the week with the team lead at 8.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Macey Finlay is second in scoring at 6.3 points per game. Atlantic is 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the conference and is coming off a loss to Nodaway Valley Saturday. Paytn Harter is Atlantic’s leader at 16.8 points per game while also pulling down seven rebounds per game. Jada Jensen also scores in double figures at 10.5 points per game. Atlantic won the only meeting between the teams last season 72-16.

Boys Basketball: Atlantic at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs also host Atlantic in the year-end battle. The Mustangs come in 1-8 on the season, 0-3 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play. Zach Foster leads the Mustangs at 9.2 points per game. Blake Herold is next at 6.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. The Mustangs are coming off a loss to St. Albert Friday. Atlantic is 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The Trojans have won their last two, however, beating Lewis Central Friday and Nodaway Valley Saturday. Colton Rasmussen and Dayton Templeton lead the Trojan attack at 16.7 and 16 points per game. Templeton leads the Trojans on the glass at 5.7 rebounds per game. Atlantic won the only meeting last season 78-41.

Girls Basketball: Clarinda at Harlan

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals travel to Harlan to wrap up 2021 with a road date against the Cyclones. Clarinda comes in 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Amelia Hesse, Taylor Cole and Chloe Strait are all between 10 and 11 points per game for the Cardinals with Strait leading the way at 7.5 rebounds per game. Clarinda is coming off a loss to Denison Friday. Harlan is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference and coming off a loss to Panorama Monday. Raegen Wicks leads the Cyclones at 14.6 points per game with Claire Schmitz just behind at 12.8. Schmitz is also averaging 9.4 rebounds per game. Harlan won last season’s meeting 64-34.

Boys Basketball: Clarinda at Harlan

Info to know: The Clarinda boys also make the trip to Harlan to meet a Cyclone team that hasn’t lost yet this season and is in the Class 3A state rankings. Clarinda is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, coming off a loss to Denison Friday. Drew Brown is Clarinda’s leader at 14.4 points per game. Grant Jobe is next at 9.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Cyclones are 6-0 overall, 5-0 in the conference after beating Red Oak Friday. Jacob Birch leads the Cyclones at 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Connor Frame and Bradley Currin are also double figure scorers for the Cyclones while Aidan Hall leads the Cyclones on the glass at 9.7 per game. Harlan won last season’s meeting 52-49.