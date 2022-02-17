Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Feb. 17

Info to know: Four Clarinda Cardinals and one Southwest Iowa Warrior compete in the Class 2A opening day of the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. This tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results during the tournament at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda’s Kale Downey (145 pounds), Karson Downey (160), Jase Wilmes (182) and Logan Green (285) as well as Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman (113) are in the field. The opening session of Class 2A is at 9 a.m. First round winners advance to Friday’s quarterfinals. First round losers will have to come right back in the same session to wrestle a first round consolation match. First round consolation winners advance to Friday’s second round of consolations. First round consolation losers are eliminated from the tournament. All five have drawn state-ranked opponents in the first round with Karson Downey and Ettleman taking on the top-ranked athlete in the latest iawrestle.com rankings.

Info to know: This is a Class 2A District 16 semifinal tournament game. The winner of this game advances to the district final Tuesday at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson against the winner of tonight’s Underwood/Red Oak game, which takes place before the Treynor/Clarinda contest. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda comes in with a 14-9 record and advanced to the district semifinal with a win Monday over Shenandoah. Drew Brown leads the Cardinals at 13.9 points per game while also adding 6.1 rebounds. Grant Jobe chips in 9.7 points and a team best 7.7 rebounds per contest. Treynor is 18-3 and has won its last four games. The Cardinals had a bye in the first round of the district tournament. Thomas Schwartz leads Treynor at 13.6 points per game. Jace Tams adds 12 points each time out while Ethan Dickerson contributes 11.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. The teams last played three years ago, a 67-49 Treynor win. St. Albert is the only common opponent the two teams shared this season. Clarinda beat St. Albert by 16 in early December and Treynor beat St. Albert by seven just 12 days ago.