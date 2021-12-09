Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Dec. 9

Thursday Preview

Bowling: Creston at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda bowling teams are back in action for the first time in 10 days after the boys and girls both beat St. Albert last Monday. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals scored 2,288 pins in their first match while the Cardinals boys finished with 2,954 pins. The Creston teams are coming off a split Tuesday at Norwalk. The Creston girls scored 2,095 pins in a win while the Panther boys finished with 1,796 pins in a loss.

Girls Basketball: Atlantic at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals return home to take on Atlantic in a JV/varsity doubleheader. The Cardinals come in with a 2-2 record and haven’t played since a loss to St. Albert Friday. Chloe Strait leads the Cardinals at 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game. The Trojans are 0-4 and haven’t played since losing to ADM Saturday. Paytn Harter is Atlantic’s top player so far at 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. This is the first of two meetings this season. Atlantic won both meetings last season 73-31 and 71-35.

Girls Basketball: Falls City Sacred Heart at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls play their second out-of-state home game this week as they welcome Falls City Sacred Heart (Neb.) to town in a JV/varsity doubleheader. The Cowgirls come in with a 1-2 mark on the season after beating East Atchison (Mo.) Tuesday. The Irish enter play with a 1-1 record after losing to Nebraska City Lourdes Tuesday. Sacred Heart won last season’s meeting 53-24.