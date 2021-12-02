Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Dec. 2

Thursday Preview

Wrestling: Griswold and Maryville at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda opens its wrestling season with new head coach Jared Bevins set to lead the Cardinals in a couple duals to start the season. This double dual is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the double dual on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals have several strong returners and are hopeful for a big season with three state-ranked wrestlers in the Tuesday release of the IAwrestle rankings. Wrestling starts at 5:30 with Griswold vs. Maryville. Clarinda will then take on the Spoofhounds and then the Tigers to finish the evening.

Wrestling: Shenandoah at East Mills

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are also on the mat for the first time today as they make the trip to East Mills for four duals. Clarke/Murray, Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley are also in the field for the round-robin dual format. The Mustangs have one of their biggest groups they have had in a few years and are hopeful that can lead to more dual wins this season.

Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Harlan