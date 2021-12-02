Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Dec. 2

Thursday Preview
Wrestling: Griswold and Maryville at Clarinda
Info to know: Clarinda opens its wrestling season with new head coach Jared Bevins set to lead the Cardinals in a couple duals to start the season. This double dual is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the double dual on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals have several strong returners and are hopeful for a big season with three state-ranked wrestlers in the Tuesday release of the IAwrestle rankings. Wrestling starts at 5:30 with Griswold vs. Maryville. Clarinda will then take on the Spoofhounds and then the Tigers to finish the evening.
Wrestling: Shenandoah at East Mills
Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are also on the mat for the first time today as they make the trip to East Mills for four duals. Clarke/Murray, Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley are also in the field for the round-robin dual format. The Mustangs have one of their biggest groups they have had in a few years and are hopeful that can lead to more dual wins this season.
Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Harlan
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies open Hawkeye 10 Conference play this evening with a trip to Harlan. Shenandoah comes in with a 2-1 record, coming off a win over Southwest Valley on Tuesday. Harlan is 2-0 on the season and already boasts wins over Treynor and St. Albert this week. Claire Schmitz leads the Cyclones at 15.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. Raegen Wicks is also averaging double digit scoring in two games for the Cyclones. Harlan won the meeting last year 71-40.
Boys Basketball: Shenandoah at Harlan
Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs also open Hawkeye 10 Conference play in Harlan this evening. The Mustangs are 0-2 with losses to Underwood and Southwest Valley this week. They now play a Cyclone team that always seems to be a contender in the conference. This is the season opener for Harlan. They return four starters from a team that won just nine games last season. Connor Frame is back after leading the team last year at 15 points per game. Harlan won last year’s meeting between the two teams 77-36.
Girls Basketball: Sidney at Johnson-Brock
Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls open the season with a trip across the river to take on Johnson-Brock. This is also the season opener for the Eagles. The Cowgirls return four starters from last season’s team that finished 11-9. Sidney won last season’s meeting 44-36.
Boys Basketball: Sidney at Johnson-Brock
Info to know: The Sidney boys basketball team also makes the trip to Johnson in the season opener for both teams. The Cowboys also return four starters from last season’s team that won 15 games. Johnson-Brock won last season’s meeting 56-44.