Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Jan. 29

Info to know: This is the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament with all 11 conference schools battling on the mat for the conference tournament title. This tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results during the tournament on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Creston is the defending champion and this season’s top finisher in the conference dual season, beating all 10 teams. Clarinda was 6-4 in the conference dual season to finish fourth. The Cardinals return seven top four finishers from last season’s tournament, including champion Logan Green. Kale Downey will be looking for his fourth conference medal after finishing third as a junior, fourth as a sophomore and sixth as a freshman. The Mustangs finished ninth in the conference dual season with a 2-8 record. They return two medalists from last season.