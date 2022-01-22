Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Jan. 22

Saturday Preview

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at IWCOA Girls State Championships

Info to know: Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza competes in the second day of the girls state championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Sapienza won two matches Friday and will start her day in the 140-pound quarterfinals. The Warriors finished the first day tied for 42nd overall in the team standings with 28 points.

Wrestling: Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa at John Harris Tournament

Info to know: All three area wrestling teams travel back to Corning for the second day of the John Harris Invitational. The Cardinals enter the second day in fourth place in the 25-team field. Five Cardinals and one Southwest Iowa athlete were unbeaten Friday to advance to the semifinals. The Warriors enter Saturday in 18th place and the Mustangs in 22nd.

Boys Basketball: Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: This is the consolation final of the Corner Conference Tournament. Sidney enters with a 7-5 record having beaten Griswold and lost to Stanton in the pool play portion of the tournament. The Knights enter play at 5-9 with a win over Essex and a loss to East Mills earlier in the tournament. Jake Malcom leads the Knights at 17.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. Taylor Reed adds 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. Sidney beat Fremont-Mills 60-43 in December.