Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Feb. 5

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Preview

Wrestling: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Central Decatur

Info to know: This is the Class 2A Sectional 3 Tournament. The top two athletes in each weight class will advance to next Saturday’s Class 2A District 2 Tournament at Glenwood. This tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated results page during the tournament on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Atlantic and Creston are also in the field along with the host Cardinals and Clarke. There are six ranked athletes in the field according to the IAwrestle.com individual state rankings.

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Harlan

Info to know: This is the Class 2A Sectional 4 Tournament. The top two athletes in each weight class will advance to next Saturday’s Class 2A District 2 Tournament at Glenwood. The Warriors and host Cyclones are joined in the field by Carroll, Glenwood, Greene County and Red Oak. There are 12 ranked athletes in the field according to the IAwrestle.com individual state rankings.

