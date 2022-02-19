Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Feb. 19

Info to know: Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green wrap up the wrestling season and their careers with two matches each to determine which medal they will earn at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. This tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results during the tournament at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Both Downey and Green start their day in the consolation semifinals of the 145-pound and 285-pound weight classes respectively. The session begins at 10 a.m. Consolation semifinal winners will then square off in the third place match and consolation semifinal losers will match up for fifth. The third and fifth place matches will also happen in this session.