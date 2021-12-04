Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday Preview

Wrestling: Shenandoah at Friend Tournament

Info to know: The Mustangs make the trip to Friend, Neb. for the Bob Arehart Memorial Invitational. The Mustangs are coming off a 4-0 start to the dual season Thursday and are listed with seven wrestlers in the 14-team field. Shenandoah is the only Iowa school in the field.

Wrestling: Clarinda at Nodaway Valley Tournament

Info to know: The Cardinals open the tournament season with a trip to Greenfield and the Coach Riley Invitational. The Cardinals are coming off a 2-0 start to the dual season Thursday. The Cardinals and host Wolverines are joined by 11 other teams: AC/GC, AHSTW, Bedford/Lenox, Central Decatur, Clarke/Murray, Creston/O-M, Earlham, Knoxville, Mount Ayr, Pleasantville and Southwest Valley.

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Treynor Tournament