Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday Preview
Wrestling: Shenandoah at Friend Tournament
Info to know: The Mustangs make the trip to Friend, Neb. for the Bob Arehart Memorial Invitational. The Mustangs are coming off a 4-0 start to the dual season Thursday and are listed with seven wrestlers in the 14-team field. Shenandoah is the only Iowa school in the field.
Wrestling: Clarinda at Nodaway Valley Tournament
Info to know: The Cardinals open the tournament season with a trip to Greenfield and the Coach Riley Invitational. The Cardinals are coming off a 2-0 start to the dual season Thursday. The Cardinals and host Wolverines are joined by 11 other teams: AC/GC, AHSTW, Bedford/Lenox, Central Decatur, Clarke/Murray, Creston/O-M, Earlham, Knoxville, Mount Ayr, Pleasantville and Southwest Valley.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Treynor Tournament
Info to know: Three coverage area wrestling teams and a third different site to start the Saturday tournament season. The Warriors make the trip to Treynor to compete in the Treynor Invitational after starting the dual season with a 1-1 mark Tuesday at Woodbine. Southwest Iowa is one of 11 schools listed in the field. The Warriors and Treynor are joined by East Mills, Griswold, OABCIG, Panorama, Red Oak, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison and Woodbine.
Girls Basketball: Essex at Cedar Bluffs
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes complete a busy four game week with a trip into Nebraska to take on Cedar Bluffs. This is an early start with tip scheduled for 3 p.m. The Trojanettes come in at 0-3 after a loss to Fremont-Mills Friday. The Wildcats will be playing their second game of the season after losing Thursday to East Butler. Essex won the meeting last season 49-22.
Boys Basketball: Essex at Cedar Bluffs
Info to know: The Essex Trojans wrap up the first week of the season also at Cedar Bluffs with tip scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The Trojans are 0-2 after losing to Fremont-Mills Friday. Cedar Bluffs lost its opening game Thursday against East Butler. Essex won last season’s meeting between the teams 31-25.