Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, Dec. 11

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams are part of a 21-team field at the Riverside Tournament. The Cardinals won the Nodaway Valley Tournament last Saturday while the Mustangs finished seventh at Friend, Neb. This is a strong field and should pose a nice test for all teams involved. There are also 14 girls teams in the field for the girls tournament. The Warriors are one of those teams and look to make it a third straight tourney where they boast an individual champion.