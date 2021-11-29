Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Nov. 29

Monday Preview
Girls Basketball: Underwood at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies look to bounce back after a season opening loss to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln last Tuesday. This is the season opener for the Eagles. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Keelee Razee and Lynnae Green led Shenandoah with six points last Tuesday. Underwood returns three starters from last season’s 19-4 team. Those three returners – Kendra Kuck, Aliyah Humphrey and Leah Hall – were the three leading scorers for the Eagles last season. Underwood beat Shenandoah 44-27 last season.
Boys Basketball: Underwood at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Mustangs and Eagles open their seasons on the first day boys basketball teams across the state can play. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs return three starters in Blake Herold, Zach Foster and Beau Gardner from last season’s 2-20 team. Blake Herold’s 163 points are the most for the returning Mustangs. The Eagles lost all five starters from last season’s 10-10 team. Alex Ravlin’s 85 points leads the team coming back. The last meeting between the teams saw Underwood beat Shenandoah 66-45 in December 2019.
Girls Basketball: Essex at Clarinda
Info to know: Two coverage area teams match up in Clarinda tonight as the Cardinals try to rebound from last Tuesday’s loss to Lenox and the Trojanettes open their season. Taylor Cole scored 30 points while Chloe Strait had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in Clarinda’s first game. Essex returns three starters - Olivia Baker, Riley Jensen and Brianne Johnson – from last season’s 4-15 team. Jensen’s 134 points last season are the most coming back. Clarinda won the last meeting between the two teams, 60-37, in January 2018.
Boys Basketball: Clarinda at Nodaway Valley
Info to know: The Cardinals trip to Nodaway Valley for the annual season opener against the Wolverines. Clarinda returns four starters from last season’s 10-11 team. Drew Brown led the team in scoring while Grant Jobe, Waytt Schmitt and Cooper Neal also return for a Cardinal team that has set very high expectations for this season. The Wolverines have three starters back from a team that finished 14-9 last season. Avery Phillippi and Boston Devault both scored more than 200 points last season while Nathan Russell also returns. The teams met last season in a 53-45 Clarinda victory.
Bowling: St. Albert at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda bowling teams open the season with a Hawkeye 10 Conference home dual against St. Albert. The Cardinal boys return four of their top six varsity athletes from last season’s state tournament team. The Falcons have five of their six varsity athletes back from last season. St. Albert won the boys regular season dual last season 2,839-2,531. The Cardinal girls return five of their six from last season. The Saintes return everyone from last season’s team. The Cardinal girls won last season’s dual with St. Albert 2,214-1,310.