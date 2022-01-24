Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Jan. 24

Monday Preview

Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda/Shenandoah rivalry renews on the basketball court this evening in a game that was originally scheduled for 10 days ago. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda comes in 4-13 overall and 0-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference coming off a 1-1 week with a win over Riverside Thursday and a loss to Kuemper Tuesday. Amelia Hesse leads the Cardinals in scoring at 9.8 points per game with Taylor Cole right behind at 9.6. Chloe Strait adds 8.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. The Shenandoah Fillies are 8-8 on the season and 2-5 in conference play. They were 1-2 last week with losses to Lewis Central Friday and Creston Tuesday and a win over Tri-Center Monday. Ava Wolf leads the Fillies at 8.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest. Macey Finlay adds 6.9 points per game. Shenandoah won the earlier meeting last month 54-38.

Boys Basketball: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys basketball teams continue their rivalry series as well with a match up this evening. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals come in 9-6 on the season and 3-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They are coming off a win over Kuemper Tuesday. Drew Brown leads the Cardinals at 14.1 points per game. Grant Jobe adds 8.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest. The Mustangs are 3-14 on the season and 0-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference coming off a 0-3 week, which saw them lose to Lewis Central Friday, Creston Tuesday and Tri-Center Monday. Zach Foster leads the Mustangs with 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. Nolan Mount adds nine points per game. Clarinda won the earlier meeting last month 48-36.

Girls Basketball: Nodaway Valley (Mo.) at Essex

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes are back on the court for their first of two home games in two nights against Missouri schools. Nodaway Valley is the sharing agreement between West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt. Essex is 3-10 on the season after losing to East Mills and Sidney in last week’s conference tournament. Desiree Glasgo leads the Trojanettes at 6.2 points per game with Riley Jensen, Hailee Barrett and Emma Barrett all at either 5.8 or 5.6 per contest. Jensen averages a team best 8.2 rebounds per contest. Nodaway Valley comes in with a 13-7 record and posted wins over Stewartsville/Osborn and East Atchison last week

Boys Basketball: Nodaway Valley (Mo.) at Essex

Info to know: The Essex boys are also at home for the first of two games in two nights against Missouri opponents. The Trojans are 1-12 on the season after taking losses to East Mills and Fremont-Mills last week. Tony Racine leads the Trojans at 9.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest while Qwintyn Vanatta puts up 6.9 points and 12 rebounds per contest. The Thunder come in 6-13 on the season after losing their only game last week, Friday against Stewartsville/Osborn.