Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Jan. 17

Monday Preview

Bowling: Clarinda at Mount Ayr

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals open the week with a trip to Mount Ayr for a non-conference match. Both Cardinal teams are coming off a rare loss Thursday in Harlan and hope to bounce back this afternoon. The Clarinda girls are 5-1 in dual action this season and have a high pin count for the season of 2,498. Mount Ayr is 4-2, but hasn’t put up near the scores Clarinda has this season. Mount Ayr’s high total is 1,647. The Clarinda boys come into play with a 4-2 mark on the season after their lowest point total of the season in last week’s loss to Harlan. Clarinda’s high total of the year is 3,183. Mount Ayr is 3-3 and is coming off its highest pin count of the year of 2,080 in last week’s win over Nodaway Valley.

Bowling: St. Albert at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah bowling teams are home for the final time this season, welcoming St. Albert to town for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Shenandoah boys are coming off a runner-up finish at Red Oak Tuesday and have a high pin count this season of 2,844. St. Albert hasn’t been beaten since losing its season opener and has been above 3,100 in four straight competitions. The Falcons’ highest total of the year was a 3,378 last month. The Shenandoah girls are 1-3, but are coming off a pin count of 2,257, the highest of the season for the Fillies in Tuesday’s runner-up finish at Red Oak. St. Albert is 2-1 after beating Denison Thursday. St. Albert’s highest pin count of the year is 2,149.

Girls Basketball: Tri-Center at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are home again to open the week with a non-conference game. The Fillies come in at 7-6 on the season. They were 2-0 last week with wins over Red Oak Tuesday and Griswold Monday. Ava Wolf leads the Fillies at 8.7 points and nine rebounds per game. Macey Finlay is currently second on the team at 6.8 points per game. Tri-Center is 3-9 on the season and split two games last week, beating Thomas Jefferson Thursday and losing to Logan-Magnolia Tuesday. Taylor Kenkel leads the Trojans at 6.8 points per game with Hayden Thomas adding 5.8. Alexis Flaharty’s 7.5 rebounds per game are most on the team. Tri-Center won last season’s meeting 52-49.

Boys Basketball: Tri-Center at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs complete the doubleheader at home. Shenandoah comes in at 3-11 after splitting two games last week, beating Griswold Monday and losing to Red Oak Tuesday. Zach Foster leads Shenandoah at 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Nolan Mount adds 9.6 points per contest. Tri-Center enters play with a 7-5 record after splitting two games last week. The Trojans beat Thomas Jefferson Thursday and lost to Logan-Magnolia Tuesday. Michael Turner leads Tri-Center at 12.1 points and 5.6 assists per game. Jaxon Johnson adds 9.8 points and Jaxyn Valadez 9.2 points and 7.3 rebounds each time out. Tri-Center won last season’s meeting 75-37.

Girls Basketball: Essex at Sidney

Info to know: This is a first round pool play game in the Corner Conference Tournament. The Cowgirls are number two seed in Pool B and the Trojanettes the number three seed. Sidney is 6-5 on the season while Essex is 3-8. The teams played in December with the Cowgirls winning 60-23. Avery Dowling is Sidney’s leading scorer at 11.9 points per game. Kaden Payne and Chay Ward add 10.1 points each with Payne also pulling down a team best 6.6 rebounds per contest. Desiree Glasgo is Essex’s leading scorer at 6.9 points per game with Hailee Barrett and Riley Jensen also above six points per game. Jensen’s 8.5 rebounds per game are most on the team.

Boys Basketball: Essex at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: This is a first round pool play game in the Corner Conference Tournament. The Trojans are 1-10 and the number three seed in Pool B. Fremont-Mills enters at 4-8 and is the number two seed in Pool B. Tony Racine leads the Trojans at 7.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Qwintyn Vanatta adds 7.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest. Fremont-Mills beat Essex 85-46 Tuesday, the second time this season the Knights have defeated the Trojans. Jake Malcom and Taylor Reed are the top two players for the Knights. Malcom averages 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while Reed is averaging 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

Boys Basketball: Griswold at Sidney

Info to know: This is a first round pool play game in the Corner Conference Tournament. The Cowboys are top seed in Pool B while the Tigers are seeded third. Sidney comes in 6-4 and Griswold 2-8. Sidney won 87-31 when the two teams matched up in December. Cole Jorgenson’s 14-4 points per game is most on the Cowboys while Garett Phillips adds 13.7. Conner Behrends leads Sidney with 6.9 rebounds per game. Kamron Brownlee’s 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game are most on the Tigers. Adam Houser adds eight points per game.

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Nebraska City Girls Tournament

Info to know: The Southwest Iowa girls wrestling team travels across the river into Nebraska City for a tournament that was originally scheduled for Saturday. There were 13 schools in the original field and the Warriors are one of just two from Iowa.

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Weeping Water Tournament

Info to know: The Southwest Iowa boys also travel into Nebraska for a tournament that was originally scheduled for Friday. The Warriors were the only one of the 14 schools in the field not from Nebraska.