Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, Feb. 21

Info to know: The Clarinda girls and Shenandoah boys bowling teams compete at the Class 1A state bowling tournament at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. This tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results during the tournament at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Clarinda girls are making their first state tournament appearance in school history while the Shenandoah boys are in the state field for the third consecutive year and sixth time in the last seven years. Today is just the team tournament with all eight qualifying teams in both the boys and girls fields bowling 15 baker games. The total pins after the 15 games will determine each team’s seed into the bracketed tournament. Teams will then play a best three of five baker games to advance to the semifinals and then the finals. The champion and runner-up will be determined as well as the third and fourth place teams in a consolation match. The individual tournament will be contested tomorrow. The Clarinda girls are joined in the field by Camanche, Central DeWitt, Clarke, Dubuque Wahlert, Forest City, Louisa-Muscatine and Vinton-Shellsburg. The Shenandoah boys are joined in the field by Camanche, Charles City, Louisa-Muscatine, Maquoketa, St. Albert, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware.