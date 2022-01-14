Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Jan. 14

Friday Preview

Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda/Shenandoah rivalry is renewed this evening in Clarinda on the basketball court. This game has been moved up to a 5 p.m. start because of the forecasted snow. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals come in 3-12 on the season and 0-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and have lost to Sidney and Atlantic this week. The Fillies are 7-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference and have posted wins over Red Oak and Griswold this week. Shenandoah won the earlier meeting 54-38.

Boys Basketball: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda/Shenandoah boys basketball game has been moved up to a 6:30 p.m. start because of the forecasted snow. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals are 8-6 overall and 2-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and have wins over Sidney and Atlantic so far this week. Shenandoah is 3-11 on the season, 0-5 in conference play. The Mustangs lost to Red Oak Tuesday and beat Griswold Monday. Clarinda won the earlier meeting 48-36.

Wrestling Updates

The Mount Ayr wrestling tournament, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and that Shenandoah was scheduled to compete in has been canceled.

The Weeping Water (Neb.) wrestling tournament, which was scheduled for Friday, and that Southwest Iowa was scheduled to compete in has been postponed to Monday.