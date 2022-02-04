Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Feb. 4

Friday Preview

Boys Basketball: Nebraska City vs. Clarinda

Info to know: This game is being played at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs as part of the annual MAC Shootout. It’s the third of five games on the Friday schedule and has an approximate start time of 5:30. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals are 11-8 on the season and coming off a loss to Glenwood Tuesday. Nebraska City sports an 8-10 record this season and has won its last three contests, including beating Raymond Central Thursday and Plattsmouth Tuesday.

Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Kuemper

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies make the trip to Carroll for their final game of the regular season. It’s also the final Hawkeye 10 Conference game of the season for both teams. Shenandoah comes in at 10-10 overall and 3-6 in the conference after a win over Thomas Jefferson Monday. Kuemper has lost its last five games, including Tuesday against Harlan. The Knights are 4-16 on the season and 2-7 in the conference. Catherine Mayhall is Kuemper’s leading scorer at 12.8 points per game. She also averages 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.5 steals. Frannie Glynn chips in 8.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Kuemper won last season’s meeting 65-58.

Boys Basketball: Shenandoah at Kuemper

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are on the court for the first time in a week in the conference finale against Kuemper. The Mustangs are 3-16 overall and 0-9 in conference play. They haven’t played since last Friday’s loss to Denison that extended their losing streak to six games. Zach Foster leads Shenandoah at 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Nolan Mount is next for the Mustangs with 8.8 points per contest. Kuemper enters play with a 9-10 record on the season, 5-4 in the conference. The Knights lost their last game Tuesday against Harlan. Dawson Gifford is Kuemper’s leading scorer at 12.3 points per game. Michael Kasperbauer and Dennis Vonnahme are both just over 10 points each time out. Kuemper won last season’s meeting 76-56.

Girls Basketball: Essex at East Mills

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes are on the road for their final Friday night regular season game of the year. The Trojanettes are 3-14 on the season and 1-7 in the Corner Conference. They have lost their last eight, including against Sidney Tuesday. East Mills is 15-4 overall and 6-2 in the conference and already has two wins this week, over Griswold and West Harrison. Emily Williams is East Mills’ top player at 17 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Aspen Crouse also averages in double figures at 10.4 points per game. East Mills won both of the previous meetings 65-21 and 69-24.

Boys Basketball: Essex at East Mills

Info to know: The Essex Trojans are also in Malvern this evening to take on the Wolverines. Essex comes in at 2-15 overall and 0-8 in the Corner Conference. The Trojans lost to Sidney Tuesday. East Mills is 14-5 overall and 8-0 in the conference. A win tonight clinches the outright conference title for the Wolverines. They beat Griswold and lost to West Harrison earlier this week. Mason Crouse leads the Wolverines with 21.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Braden West adds 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds each time out. East Mills won both of the previous meetings 64-20 and 84-25.

Girls Basketball: Sidney at Nodaway Valley (Mo.)

Info to know: The Sidney teams are spending a Friday in Missouri to take on the sharing agreement of West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt. The Cowgirls are 13-6 on the season and have won their last five, including wins this week over Southwest Valley Thursday and Essex Tuesday. Nodaway Valley is 14-8 on the season and coming off a loss Tuesday against South Holt.

Boys Basketball: Sidney at Nodaway Valley (Mo.)

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys are also in Burlington Junction, Missouri tonight to take on the Thunder. The Cowboys enter at 12-5 on the season and on a six game winning streak after wins over Southwest Valley Thursday and Essex Tuesday. Nodaway Valley is 7-15 on the season and coming off a loss to South Holt Tuesday.