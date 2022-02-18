Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Feb. 18

Info to know: Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green take the mat again at the state wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Look for updated results during the tournament at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Downey and Green both start their day in the quarterfinals and look to advance from there. The quarterfinals take place in the morning session and winners there advance to the semifinals and are assured of a top six finish. Quarterfinal losers fall into the second round of consolations, which is also in the morning session, and would need to win there to assure a medal. The semifinals and third round consolation matches then take place in the afternoon. The semifinal winners advance to Saturday evening's championship matches. Semifinal losers and third round consolation winners would compete in Saturday's morning/afternoon session in the consolation semifinals and then third/fifth place matches. Third round consolation losers wrestle for seventh Saturday in the morning/afternoon session.