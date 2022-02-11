Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Feb. 11

Friday Preview

Bowling: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Lewis Central

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah bowling teams travel to Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament with the first pins falling during the noon hour. This tournament is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the tournament at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Both area teams saw every other conference opponent in dual action during the season. The Clarinda girls finished 6-1, tied with Lewis Central for the top record in the conference, one game better than Harlan. The Shenandoah girls were fifth with a 3-4 dual record. The Shenandoah boys were 5-2, just ½ game behind St. Albert and Denison for the top spot. The Clarinda boys were fourth at 4-3.

Boys Basketball: Stanton at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda boys basketball plays its final home game of the season and wraps up the regular season against a Corner Conference foe. The Cardinals are 12-9 on the season and coming off a win over Creston Tuesday. The Vikings own a 14-6 record and are coming off a win over Lenox Tuesday. The teams had a chance to see each other play last Friday as the Cardinals played right after the Vikings at the MAC Shootout in Council Bluffs. Carter Johnson leads Stanton with 17 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Evan Gettler also averages in double figures with 11 points per game while Nolan Grebin isn’t far behind at 9.7 points per contest.

Boys Basketball: Essex at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: This is a preliminary round tournament game in Class 1A District 14. The winner advances to Monday’s first round game at St. Albert. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Trojans come in 2-18 on the season while the Knights are 7-14. Essex has lost its last five games, including this week to Griswold Tuesday and Heartland Christian Monday. Tony Racine leads the Trojans at 9.9 points and nine rebounds per game. Qwintyn Vanatta is averaging 6.6 points and 11.9 rebounds each time out. This is Fremont-Mills’ second game of the week. The Knights lost Tuesday against Woodbine. Jake Malcom leads the Knights with 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Taylor Reed adds 14.2 points each time out. Fremont-Mills won all three games against Essex during the season. The Knights won 71-23 Jan. 17, as part of the Corner Conference Tournament, 85-46 Jan. 11, in Essex and 75-25 Dec. 3, in Tabor.

Boys Basketball: Sidney at Falls City Sacred Heart

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys trip into Nebraska for their final regular season game. Sidney has a 14-6 record on the season after losing to East Mills Tuesday. The Irish have won their last seven and have a 17-5 record on the season, including a win over East Atchison, Missouri Tuesday.