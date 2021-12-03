Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Dec. 3

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals open Hawkeye 10 Conference play tonight against St. Albert. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals come in 2-1 after a win over Red Oak Tuesday. The Cardinals also boast a win over Essex this week. The Saintes are 1-1 after losing to Harlan on Tuesday. Through two games the scoring has been balanced for the Saintes with Ella Klusman, Missy Evezic and Pearl Reisz scoring 19, 18 and 17 points respectively. The Cardinals will have to deal with St. Albert’s size. Evezic is listed at 6-foot-4 and Lena Rosloniec at 6-foot-3. St. Albert won last season’s meeting 58-23.