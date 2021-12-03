Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, Dec. 3

Friday Preview
Girls Basketball: St. Albert at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals open Hawkeye 10 Conference play tonight against St. Albert. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals come in 2-1 after a win over Red Oak Tuesday. The Cardinals also boast a win over Essex this week. The Saintes are 1-1 after losing to Harlan on Tuesday. Through two games the scoring has been balanced for the Saintes with Ella Klusman, Missy Evezic and Pearl Reisz scoring 19, 18 and 17 points respectively. The Cardinals will have to deal with St. Albert’s size. Evezic is listed at 6-foot-4 and Lena Rosloniec at 6-foot-3. St. Albert won last season’s meeting 58-23.
Boys Basketball: St. Albert at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda boys also open up the Hawkeye 10 Conference portion of the schedule while also playing their first home game of the year. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals come in with a 1-1 record after beating Nodaway Valley Monday and losing to Red Oak Tuesday. This is the season opener for St. Albert. The Falcons return just one starter from a team that finished 11-13 last season. Clarinda won last season’s meeting 66-45.
Girls Basketball: Essex at Fremont-Mills
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes play their first Corner Conference game of the season, making the trip to Fremont-Mills. Essex comes in 0-2 with losses to Clarinda and Bedford already this week. The Knights are 1-1 after beating Heartland Christian Monday and losing to Logan-Magnolia Thursday. Teagan Ewalt leads the Knights with 30 points this season. Izzy Weldon and Ryleigh Ewalt both have 18. Fremont-Mills won all three meetings last season: 60-46, 68-32 and 59-32.
Boys Basketball: Essex at Fremont-Mills
Info to know: The Essex Trojans also make the trip to Tabor for the Corner Conference opener. The Trojans are 0-1 on the season after losing Tuesday to Bedford. Fremont-Mills is 1-1 after beating Heartland Christian Monday and losing to Logan-Magnolia Thursday. Jake Malcom scored 24 points in the win over Heartland Christian. Stats from Thursday’s game weren’t available at time of publication. Fremont-Mills won all three meetings last season: 81-30, 78-21 and 77-27.
Girls Basketball: Stanton at Sidney
Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls are home for the first time this season to take on Stanton in the Corner Conference opener for both teams. Sidney is coming off a loss to Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Thursday in its season opener. The Viqueens are 1-0 after beating Coon Rapids-Bayard Tuesday. Abby Burke led the Viqueens with 19 points in their first game. The teams split two meetings last year with Sidney winning 51-31 and Stanton winning 52-45.
Boys Basketball: Stanton at Sidney
Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys are also at home and playing a conference game for the first time tonight. Sidney comes in 1-0 after beating Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Thursday. Stanton comes in 0-1 after falling to Coon Rapids-Bayard Tuesday. Carter Johnson scored 25 points in that game to lead the Vikings. Sidney won all three meetings between the teams last season: 63-58, 62-59 and 64-59.
Girls Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Nebraska City
Info to know: The Southwest Iowa girls make the short trip to Nebraska City to compete in the girls division of the Friday Night Fracas. There are 25 teams listed that will send at least one athlete into the field. The Warriors have five athletes listed.