Winning streak ends for A's during shortened road trip

The Clarinda A’s rallied to tie after trailing Joplin 4-0 Friday, July 16, but fell to the Outlaws 6-5.

The loss ended Clarinda’s 11-game winning streak, their second double-digit game winning streak of the season, and dropped their record to 31-5 overall and 26-4 in the MINK League.

Clarinda trailed 4-0 after four innings, but nearly came all the way back in the fifth. Isaiah Marquez doubled with the bases loaded to drive in two and then a groundout plated Isaac Lopez.

Lopez drove in the tying run in the seventh only to see Joplin come right back to take the lead in the home seventh.

The A’s again tied the game in the eighth on Patrick McGinn’s RBI single, but Joplin again responded to take the lead in the home eighth.

A two-out walk was all the A’s could produce in the ninth in taking the loss.

Lopez, Trevor Andrews and Dylan Bailey all had two hits to lead the A’s with Bailey scoring twice and Marquez driving in two runs.

Steve Spurgeon Jr. started on the mound for the A’s and struck out two Outlaws over four innings. He gave up five hits and four runs, two earned. Jonathan Carlos gave up the final two runs, striking out four in four innings of work.