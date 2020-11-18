Winning district record, playoff victory highlight Cardinal football season

It was a season that had its share of frustration, but also its share of strong performances as Clarinda football finished 4-5.

The Cardinals had a stretch late in the season where they won three out of four, including two wins over Shenandoah, which helped them finish with a winning record in Class 2A District 9.

The second win over their Page County rivals also came in the first round of the expanded playoffs, put in place for this year by the Iowa High School Athletic Association because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyatt Schmitt took over at the quarterback position for the Cardinals and passed for 866 yards, with 21 of his 54 completions going to Michael Shull, who ended with 443 receiving yards and half of Schmitt’s eight touchdowns.

Isaac Jones was another of Schmitt’s top targets, hauling in 14 passes for 237 yards and two scores.

The running game is where the Cardinals found a great deal of success at times, rushing for 1,524 yards at six yards per carry.

Tadyn Brown led the charge with 691 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Cole Ridnour added 374 yards and seven scores while Schmitt ended the year with 275 yards on the ground and five scores.