Winning district record, playoff victory highlight Cardinal football season

It was a season that had its share of frustration, but also its share of strong performances as Clarinda football finished 4-5.
The Cardinals had a stretch late in the season where they won three out of four, including two wins over Shenandoah, which helped them finish with a winning record in Class 2A District 9.
The second win over their Page County rivals also came in the first round of the expanded playoffs, put in place for this year by the Iowa High School Athletic Association because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wyatt Schmitt took over at the quarterback position for the Cardinals and passed for 866 yards, with 21 of his 54 completions going to Michael Shull, who ended with 443 receiving yards and half of Schmitt’s eight touchdowns.
Isaac Jones was another of Schmitt’s top targets, hauling in 14 passes for 237 yards and two scores.
The running game is where the Cardinals found a great deal of success at times, rushing for 1,524 yards at six yards per carry.
Tadyn Brown led the charge with 691 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Cole Ridnour added 374 yards and seven scores while Schmitt ended the year with 275 yards on the ground and five scores.
Four Cardinals finished the season with at least nine tackles for loss on defense. Logan Green led the team with 18, followed by Ridnour’s 14. Ridnour led the team with 63 tackles, 42 of them solo, the most in the district.
Crew Howard added 10.5 tackles for loss and Ethan Fast finished with nine.
Those four along with Shull and Marshall Durfey were the top tacklers on the team.
The Cardinal defense also forced 18 turnovers with Shull intercepting five passes and taking two back for touchdowns.
Shull also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Brown took a punt back for a score during the season. Nathan Barnes was the top kicker and punter in the district, finishing with 19 touchbacks on kickoffs, two field goals and a 33 yard average per punt.
Two Cardinals earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s all-academic award, which goes to senior letter winners, who have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or greater. Clarinda’s honorees were Howard and Mason McClarnon.
