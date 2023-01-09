Wilmes, Downey, Nally lead Cardinals at Creston

The Clarinda boys wrestling team beat St. Albert for the second time in three days, but that was their only dual win in a Hawkeye 10 Conference quad at Creston Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Cardinals beat the Falcons 42-15, but lost 54-26 to Kuemper and 66-18 against Creston.

There were only three contested matches in the Clarinda/St. Albert dual and two went to the Cardinals, with Dominick Polsley winning by fall in less than one minute at 170 pounds and Jase Wilmes earning a second period fall at 220. Leland Woodruff went the distance in a 9-2 loss to David Helton at 160.

Karson Downey, Mason Nally, Bryson Harris, Kaden Whipp and Ryan Skeripski all took forfeits for the Cardinals.

Five of the eight Cardinals who had a match against Kuemper earned wins, with three of them coming by fall in the first period from Harris, Downey and Polsley. Wilmes won by fall in the second period and Nally earned a 7-5 decision over Coby Pierce.

Clarinda lost the other three contested matches by fall, gave up six forfeits and lost a team point for conduct against the Knights.

Clarinda won three of the seven contested matches against Creston with Downey and Wilmes earning first period falls. Nally also won by fall in the third period.

The four contested losses in the dual against Creston were all by fall.

The Cardinals travel to Winterset for tournament action Saturday.