 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilmes, Downey, Nally lead Cardinals at Creston

  • 0
Jase Wilmes, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Jase Wilmes secures a pin against a Kuemper athlete during a quad at Creston Thursday, Jan. 5. Wilmes won all three of his matches on the day.

 Photo by J&C Photography

The Clarinda boys wrestling team beat St. Albert for the second time in three days, but that was their only dual win in a Hawkeye 10 Conference quad at Creston Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Cardinals beat the Falcons 42-15, but lost 54-26 to Kuemper and 66-18 against Creston.

There were only three contested matches in the Clarinda/St. Albert dual and two went to the Cardinals, with Dominick Polsley winning by fall in less than one minute at 170 pounds and Jase Wilmes earning a second period fall at 220. Leland Woodruff went the distance in a 9-2 loss to David Helton at 160.

Karson Downey, Mason Nally, Bryson Harris, Kaden Whipp and Ryan Skeripski all took forfeits for the Cardinals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Five of the eight Cardinals who had a match against Kuemper earned wins, with three of them coming by fall in the first period from Harris, Downey and Polsley. Wilmes won by fall in the second period and Nally earned a 7-5 decision over Coby Pierce.

People are also reading…

Clarinda lost the other three contested matches by fall, gave up six forfeits and lost a team point for conduct against the Knights.

Clarinda won three of the seven contested matches against Creston with Downey and Wilmes earning first period falls. Nally also won by fall in the third period.

The four contested losses in the dual against Creston were all by fall.

The Cardinals travel to Winterset for tournament action Saturday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarinda Sports Year in Review

Clarinda Sports Year in Review

Clarinda High School athletics had plenty of high state finishes and many other highlights over the course of the last 12 months.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL players, fans show their support for Damar Hamlin