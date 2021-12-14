Whipp wins Riverside Tourney title, Cardinals 4th

Clarinda sophomore Kaden Whipp won the 106 pound title, leading the Cardinals to a fourth place team finish at the Riverside Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Cardinals scored 133 points, just beating out Aurora (Neb.)’s 131 and Harlan’s 121. Creston/O-M won the title with 204 points. West Sioux and Logan-Magnolia also finished ahead of the Cardinals.

Shenandoah finished 14th in the 21-team field with 43.5 points.

Whipp stayed unbeaten on the season with four wins by fall. He pinned his first two opponents in a combined 51 seconds before earning a pair of second period falls in the semifinal over Earlham’s Dallas Canoyer and Creston/O-M’s Justin Parsons in the final.

Clarinda’s Karson Downey and Logan Green were both runners-up on the day.

Green took second at 285. He started his day with a win by fall in the quarterfinals and then earned another in the semifinals before dropping a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to Aurora’s Aaron Jividen in the final.

Downey earned a pair of falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals at 170, but then lost to Denver Pauley of AHSTW by fall in the final.

Jase Wilmes finished third at 195 for the Cardinals. He won his quarterfinal by fall and then dropped a 10-4 decision to Aurora’s Brekyn Papineau in the semifinal. Wilmes bounced back with a 3-0 win over Matt Schwery of Harlan in the third place match.

Michael Mayer was the next best finisher for the Cardinals, taking fourth at 132. He pinned his first two opponents before dropping a 14-6 major decision to Luke Musich of Harlan in the semifinals. Mayer then went the distance again, losing 3-1 to Trey Chesnut of Creston/O-M in the third place match.

Kale Downey lost just once, but it came in the quarterfinals and he had to settle for fifth at 145. After a fall in the first round, Downey lost 9-7 in sudden victory to Ryan Stortenbecker of East Mills. Downey responded well though with a fall, a major decision and a 7-5 win in sudden victory over Chance Phillips of Savannah (Mo.) in the fifth place match.

Brayden Nothwehr earned two contested wins to finish seventh at 182 for the Cardinals. Bryson Harris took a win by injury default to finish seventh at 220.

Landen Carson won a match at 126 for the Cardinals. Tyler Raybourn and Dominick Polsley also competed for the Cardinals at 152 and 160.

Owen Laughlin led the six Shenandoah Mustangs in the field with a fourth place finish at 138. A win by fall and a win by major decision started his day before Laughlin lost a 13-3 major decision to Hayden Fischer of AHSTW in the semifinals and a 13-0 major decision to Creston/O-M’s Austin Evans in the third place match.

Jayden Dickerson finished fifth and Cole Scamman ended sixth for the Mustangs.

Dickerson won three of his four matches at 170. None of his matches lasted longer than 47 seconds, including a win by fall over Jordan Kerger of Logan-Magnolia in the fifth place match.

Scamman won two of his four contested matches to take sixth. After a loss by fall in the first round, Scamman took a 15-0 technical fall and an 8-3 decision to get back into the fifth place match, which gave him a rematch with Creston/O-M’s Brandon Briley, who beat him in the first round. Scamman dropped an 8-7 decision.

Jacob Rystrom won one match at 182 to finish eighth. Logan Dickerson and Jade Spangler were both 1-2 on the day for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs and Cardinals both compete in a conference double dual Thursday in Shenandoah. Harlan will also be there.