Watkins paces Cardinal golf at Creston

Tatum Watkins, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Tatum Watkins takes her approach shot on the first hole of the Shenandoah Golf Course Thursday, April 14, at the Shenandoah Tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls golf team finished third at a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular at Crestmoor Golf Club in Creston Monday, April 25.

The host Panthers won the meet with a 216, beating Atlantic’s 227 and Clarinda’s 245.

Tatum Watkins led the Cardinals with a 56.

Creston had the top three finishers. Maria Groumoutis was medalist with a 48. Mikaela Downing and Saige Johnson tied for second with a 53.

Gianna Rock was the other Cardinal in the 50s, firing a 59. Atlantic had three in the 50s, led by Abby Smith’s 55.

McKenna Yearington shot a 62 for the Cardinals and Kamryn McCoy and Jorja Brown shot matching 68s with one of them being the final part of the team score. Jadyn Sunderman completed Clarinda’s lineup with a 71.

