Watkins paces Cardinal golf at Creston

The Clarinda girls golf team finished third at a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular at Crestmoor Golf Club in Creston Monday, April 25.

The host Panthers won the meet with a 216, beating Atlantic’s 227 and Clarinda’s 245.

Tatum Watkins led the Cardinals with a 56.

Creston had the top three finishers. Maria Groumoutis was medalist with a 48. Mikaela Downing and Saige Johnson tied for second with a 53.

Gianna Rock was the other Cardinal in the 50s, firing a 59. Atlantic had three in the 50s, led by Abby Smith’s 55.

McKenna Yearington shot a 62 for the Cardinals and Kamryn McCoy and Jorja Brown shot matching 68s with one of them being the final part of the team score. Jadyn Sunderman completed Clarinda’s lineup with a 71.