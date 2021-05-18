Watkins leads Cardinal golf to 4th-place finish at regional tourney

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda girls golf team saw its season come to an end with a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A First Round Regional Tournament Monday, May 17.

The Cardinals played without their number 2 golfer in Jalyn Sharr, due to an illness, and ended the day shooting a 481.

“I was a little disappointed with how we played,” Clarinda head coach Ron Grebert said. “I think we started out pretty good, but I think the wet weather kind of got us down a bit. They competed through it though.”

Shenandoah won the tournament with a 381. Treynor shot a 416 and Red Oak a 449. All three advanced to the regional final Monday, May 24, at Quail Run near Neola.

Tatum Watkins led Clarinda with a 113.

“She’s picked up well these last few weeks,” Grebert said. “She’s been leading us and she’s going to be a good golfer.”

Kamryn McCoy was next for the Cardinals with a 117, followed by Ava Sharr’s 125 and Jadyn Sunderman’s 126 to make up the team score.

Grebert said his team improved all year.

“Their confidence level has really grown,” Grebert said. “They feel more comfortable out there and the scores have shown it.”

Jorja Brown shot a 158 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.