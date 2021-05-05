 Skip to main content
Watkins leads Cardinal golf in loss to Glenwood
Tatum Watkins, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Tatum Watkins putts from just off the green at the Shenandoah Tournament earlier this season.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls golf team shot a 242 in losing at Glenwood Monday, May 3.

The Rams shot a 211 to beat the Cardinals.

Glenwood’s Morgan Stanislav shot a 48 to earn medalist honors.

Tatum Watkins led Clarinda with a 54, one shot behind runner-up Haley Woods of Glenwood.

Jadyn Sunderman and Jalyn Sharr shot matching 62s. Ava Sharr added a 64 for the final part of Clarinda’s team score.

The Cardinals also got a 65 from Kamryn McCoy and a 68 from Jorja Brown.

