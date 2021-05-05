Watkins leads Cardinal golf in loss to Glenwood

The Clarinda girls golf team shot a 242 in losing at Glenwood Monday, May 3.

The Rams shot a 211 to beat the Cardinals.

Glenwood’s Morgan Stanislav shot a 48 to earn medalist honors.

Tatum Watkins led Clarinda with a 54, one shot behind runner-up Haley Woods of Glenwood.

Jadyn Sunderman and Jalyn Sharr shot matching 62s. Ava Sharr added a 64 for the final part of Clarinda’s team score.

The Cardinals also got a 65 from Kamryn McCoy and a 68 from Jorja Brown.