Watkins leads Cardinal golf in loss to Glenwood

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
The Clarinda girls golf team shot a 242 in losing at Glenwood Monday, May 3.
The Rams shot a 211 to beat the Cardinals.
Glenwood’s Morgan Stanislav shot a 48 to earn medalist honors.
Tatum Watkins led Clarinda with a 54, one shot behind runner-up Haley Woods of Glenwood.
Jadyn Sunderman and Jalyn Sharr shot matching 62s. Ava Sharr added a 64 for the final part of Clarinda’s team score.
The Cardinals also got a 65 from Kamryn McCoy and a 68 from Jorja Brown.
