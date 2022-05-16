Watkins just short; Cardinals fifth at regional golf

Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins missed a qualifying position for a Class 2A regional golf final by one stroke Friday, May 13, at a regional first round tournament in Shenandoah.

Watkins’ score of 102 was one stroke behind Red Oak’s Adelia Lydon, who took the sixth and final qualifying position with a 101.

Clarinda finished fifth in the team race with a 452. Treynor and Panorama earned the two team qualifying spots with runner-up Panorama coming in with a 424.

Gianna Rock wasn’t far behind Watkins for the Cardinals with a 107. Kamryn McCoy’s 120 and Jorja Brown’s 123 made up Clarinda’s team score. Other Cardinals in the field were McKenna Yearington with a 127 and Jadyn Sunderman’s 135.

Yearington and Sunderman exit the program.