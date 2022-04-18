Watkins just misses medal at Shenandoah Tournament

Shenandoah Morgan McGargill, Essex/Stanton’s Allie Sandin and Sidney’s Ellie Ward and Avery Dowling all earned individual medals at the Shenandoah Fillie Invitational Golf Tournament Thursday, April 14.

Shenandoah finished third in the 15-team field with a team score of 440, trailing only St. Albert’s 412 and Creston’s 428. Sidney was next overall with a 447 and then came Essex/Stanton’s 460.

Clarinda ended eighth with a 477.

McGargill and Ward shot matching 98s with McGargill winning the tiebreak to take fifth. Ward was sixth. Dowling finished seventh with a 99 while Sandin earned the last of the 12 medals given out with a 107.

Creston’s Maria Groumoutis won individual medalist honors with a 93, beating St. Albert’s Lanney Sheffield by a single stroke.

The other three scores that counted for Shenandoah’s team score were all in the 110s. Molli Finn shot a 111, Mya Hammons a 114 and Jocelyn Kirk a 117. Keelee Razee added a 124 and Amelia Mattes a 126 to compete Shenandoah’s lineup.

Ward and Dowling’s strong performances led the Cowgirls with Sycily Baker-Hall and Kennedy Shull completing the team score with a 121 and a 129. Eve Brumbaugh finished with a 138 and Matty Christiansen a 141 for Sidney.

Essex/Stanton had the minimum four athletes in the field and all shot pretty well. Sandin was followed by Abby Burke’s 111. Leah Sandin and Hailee Barrett fired matching 121s.

Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins missed a medal by the scorecard tiebreak, matching Sandin’s 107 for the Cardinals’ top score.

Clarinda’s number two on the day, Halle Wheatley, was forced to withdraw early in the competition because of an injury. McKenna Yearington was Clarinda’s second best score on the day, a 118. Jorja Brown fired a 122 and Jadyn Sunderman added a 130 to complete Clarinda’s lineup. Kamryn McCoy finished with a 134.

The Shenandoah, Essex/Stanton and Sidney teams are all on the road Tuesday with the Fillies traveling to Treynor, the Trojanettes to Griswold and the Cowgirls to Red Oak. Clarinda is off until Thursday’s trip to Atlantic.