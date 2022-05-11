Watkins earns Hawkeye 10 medal

Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins earned the eighth-place medal with an 18-hole total of 105 at the Hawkeye 10 Conference girls golf tournament, held Monday, May 9, at Crestmoor Golf Course in Creston.

Watkins led the Cardinals to a seventh-place team finish with a 463, just four shots back of fifth.

Atlantic won the team title with a 429, the same score as runner-up Creston.

Creston had the individual champion as Maria Groumoutis fired a 92, beating Red Oak’s Adelia Lydon by three strokes.

Gianna Rock was next for the Cardinals with a 115, six shots out of a top 12 medalist position.

Kamryn McCoy shot a 119 and McKenna Yearington a 124 to make up Clarinda’s team score. Jorja Brown fired a 132 and Jadyn Sunderman a 143 for the Cardinals.

Next for the Cardinals is the postseason and a first round regional meet Friday in Shenandoah.