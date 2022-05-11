 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watkins earns Hawkeye 10 medal

  • 0
Tatum Watkins, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Tatum Watkins shows off her Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament medal after finishing eighth Monday, May 9, in Red Oak. 

 Photo courtesy Ron Grebert

Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins earned the eighth-place medal with an 18-hole total of 105 at the Hawkeye 10 Conference girls golf tournament, held Monday, May 9, at Crestmoor Golf Course in Creston.

Watkins led the Cardinals to a seventh-place team finish with a 463, just four shots back of fifth.

Atlantic won the team title with a 429, the same score as runner-up Creston.

Creston had the individual champion as Maria Groumoutis fired a 92, beating Red Oak’s Adelia Lydon by three strokes.

Gianna Rock was next for the Cardinals with a 115, six shots out of a top 12 medalist position.

Kamryn McCoy shot a 119 and McKenna Yearington a 124 to make up Clarinda’s team score. Jorja Brown fired a 132 and Jadyn Sunderman a 143 for the Cardinals.

Next for the Cardinals is the postseason and a first round regional meet Friday in Shenandoah.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Recommended for you