Wagoner pitches Clarinda softball to season opening win

Addy Wagoner threw a five-inning complete game shutout from the circle in her varsity debut as Clarinda softball beat Bedford 10-0 Monday, May 23, in the season opener for both teams.

The eighth-grader gave up one hit and walked two while striking out seven.

Meanwhile, Clarinda’s bats exploded for eight runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth frame to account for the final margin.

Presley Jobe and Jerzee Knight had two hits each for the Cardinals with one of Jobe’s being a triple. Jobe also drove in three runs. Knight and Emmy Allbaugh scored two runs each and Knight and Ryplee Sunderman both drove in two runs.

Clarinda’s home game with Glenwood scheduled for Tuesday was postponed because of rain. Next for the Cardinals is a home game with Shenandoah Thursday before hosting a tournament Saturday.