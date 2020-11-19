Wagoner dominant in leading CMS cross country

The Clarinda high school cross country teams enjoyed quite a bit of success this fall and more talent is on the way.

The Clarinda middle school teams had loads of success as well with the girls finishing sixth and the boys 11th in Class 2A at the state middle school meet, which was held Oct. 17 in Marshalltown.

Kyle Wagoner led the Cardinal program all season. The eighth grader won every meet he competed in, most by a wide margin, until the state meet where he finished second in a time of 10 minutes, 8 seconds for a 3 kilometer distance.

Clay Bohlmann of Tipton outkicked Wagoner down the final stretch to win by eight seconds. The third place finisher was 23 seconds behind Wagoner.

“I didn’t know how I was going to do because I hadn’t raced any of those people,” Wagoner said, “but I knew there would be some competition. It was definitely my best race. I started off in the lead thinking I could start in front of everybody, then one kid (Bohlmann) came up behind me and we battled back and forth the whole race until about the last 300 meters. He had a better kick than me.”

The 10:08 was Wagoner’s best time of the season by about 45 seconds. He was quite excited with the result even after having someone finish in front of him for the first time all season.