Wagoner, Cole lead Cardinal volleyball to home sweep

CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team didn’t start out as strong as they would have liked, but finished well in each set in earning a 3-0 home sweep of Mount Ayr Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Game scores were 25-20, 25-17 and 25-16.

It was the first home match for the Cardinals in more than two weeks and senior Taylor Cole -- who recorded 12 digs, 10 kills and six aces in the win -- said it was good to come back and play well in their home gym.

“It felt nice to get a win,” Cole said, “especially at home with the energy. We have been working on that this past week and it’s finally coming together.”

The win came three days after the Cardinals won four of their five matches at a stacked Red Oak Tournament. Cole said a switch was flipped at some point last week and head coach Jess Hanafan said it’s been about the girls enjoying themselves on the court.

“We have made some big changes and have talked a lot about having fun on the court,” Hanafan said. “They put so much pressure on themselves and forget to have fun, and then all of these errors come in. We have talked about focusing on their teammates and focusing on the next ball because errors are a part of volleyball.”

Hanafan used a timeout just 14 points into the match, with the Raiderettes having scored 10 of those points. The Cardinals rallied from there, though, with the offense coming together and Cole, Addy Wagoner, Jerzee Knight and Brooke Brown all recording kills prior to a Mount Ayr timeout with Clarinda leading 16-15. The timeout happened in the middle of a 9-0 run, which ended with consecutive aces by Cole.

Brown and Knight combined for three aces early in the second set as the Cardinals took control early. They struggled to start the final set with Mount Ayr leading 7-2, but Clarinda took the lead for good at 14-13 on a winner by Cole.

Wagoner led the Cardinals with 14 kills and also added 10 digs. She’s one of four freshmen in the current rotation and said this has been a fun first season of high school volleyball for her.

“It’s awesome and so much fun playing with the older girls who have experienced this before,” Wagoner said.

Wagoner leads the Cardinals in kills this season and gave all credit to her teammates in making that happen.

All four of those freshmen were on the court at the same time in one rotation and Hanafan said all four are fitting into their roles well.

“Ellie Cole is stepping in to set,” Hanafan said. “That’s a super huge role to tell these older girls what they’re running and we’re throwing new plays at her. Kylie Meier is new for us in the last week and has done really well. Addy is leading us in kills and Carsen Wellhausen is up there in the conference in blocks. They are all doing really well.”

Knight finished with six kills and Brown had five to go with two blocks. Allbaugh set up 24 assists while Ellie Cole added seven.

“Our offense is a lot stronger this year than is has been in the past,” Hanafan said. “We have good pin players who can hit any spot on the court and they can mix it up and are good at that.”

Presley Jobe recorded eight digs for the Cardinals and Knight supplied seven. Wellhausen and Maddie McQueen had four each, while Brown finished with three.

“Our defense is super scrappy,” Hanafan said. “Presley is a super smart player and reads hitters very well. Taylor covers pretty much the whole middle of the court and Maddie is super quick and gets every ball up.”

Cole had six of the team’s 14 aces, with Knight adding four and Brown and Wagoner finishing with two each. The Cardinals served at 85% efficiency for the match.

It was the fifth win in the last six matches for the Cardinals to improve to 10-10 on the season. They travel to Creston Thursday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match.