Two wins, title for Olson at Shenandoah

Clarinda’s Jalon Olson and Shenandoah’s Natalie McDowell won both of their matches to win bracket championships at the Shenandoah Girls Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Dec. 17.

McDowell earned two wins in the 173-185 pound division, pinning Ava Lee of Western Iowa and Maya Zappia of Missouri Valley.

Olson earned a pair of first period falls in winning the 144-164 bracket. She beat Henley Arbaugh of Missouri Valley and Tala Abukhait of Glenwood.

Kambry Gordon was also in the field for Clarinda and went 1-2 to take third in the 110-116 division. Gordon’s win was an 18-1 technical fall over Miah Hillman of Western Iowa. Gordon also was pinned twice by athletes from Treynor and Logan-Magnolia.

Chloe Nelson, Kailey Blocker and Kealey Blocker each won a match for Shenandoah. Nelson opened with a 7-5 win over Lea Gute of Missouri Valley in the 120-125 bracket. Her day ended, however, with losses by fall to Andyn White of Treynor and Emily Lundvall of Glenwood.

The Blocker sisters, competing as junior varsity athletes, both finished third in a four-athlete bracket. Kailey Blocker pinned Montana Farrens of Western Iowa to open her day in the 121-133 bracket, before losing by fall to athletes from Treynor and Glenwood.

Kealey Blocker opened with losses by fall to athletes from Missouri Valley and Glenwood in the 133-137 bracket. Blocker finished with a win, pinning Marina Guadmuz of Western Iowa.

Emma Baldwin and Alexis Whitehill were unable to pick up a win for the Fillies. Whitehill lost by fall in the first period to athletes from Western Iowa and Missouri Valley. Baldwin dropped a 14-6 major decision to Emma Miller of Treynor in the 103-111 division and then lost twice by fall to athletes from Western Iowa and Glenwood.