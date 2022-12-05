Two wins for Gordon in Audubon

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon and Jalon Olson combined to win three matches Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Audubon Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Gordon had a 2-1 day to finish second in the 120A weight class, while Olson went 1-2 in the 155A bracket, finishing third.

Gordon’s two wins were both by second period fall against a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference opponents in Kuemper’s Ally Sommerfeld and Denison’s Harmony Holt. Gordon’s other match was a 15-8 loss to Isabella McDivitt of Perry.

Olson lost her first two matches, both by fall, before finishing her day with a win by fall over Ayla Hagl of Carroll.

The Cardinal girls resume their season Monday at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.