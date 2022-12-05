 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two wins for Gordon in Audubon

Kambry Gordon, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Kambry Gordon works for points against Riverside’s Veronica Schechinger during the season opening S.W.A.T. Scramble at Nodaway Valley Monday, Nov. 14.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon and Jalon Olson combined to win three matches Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Audubon Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Gordon had a 2-1 day to finish second in the 120A weight class, while Olson went 1-2 in the 155A bracket, finishing third.

Gordon’s two wins were both by second period fall against a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference opponents in Kuemper’s Ally Sommerfeld and Denison’s Harmony Holt. Gordon’s other match was a 15-8 loss to Isabella McDivitt of Perry.

Olson lost her first two matches, both by fall, before finishing her day with a win by fall over Ayla Hagl of Carroll.

The Cardinal girls resume their season Monday at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

