 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two wins at home triangular for Cardinal softball

  • 0
Jerzee Knight, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Jerzee Knight lays down a bunt during the Cardinals' win over Bedford Monday, May 23. 

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Clarinda softball blasted past West Central Valley 14-0 and then outslugged Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 11-9 in a home triangular Saturday, May 28.

Emmy Allbaugh and Jillian Graham drove in four runs each in the opener, with Allbaugh homering as part of a three-hit game. Addy Wagoner gave up just one hit in the circle over three innings.

Kaylah Degase also had three hits and scored three runs for the Cardinals while Jerzee Knight and Presley Jobe both finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Clarinda finished with 13 hits in the game.

Clarinda needed about all of its 11 runs and 11 hits in the game two win, scoring nine times in the first two innings. The game was called after a four-run fifth frame for Thomas Jefferson because of the tournament’s time limit.

Hailee Knight and Jobe finished with three hits each. Jobe scored three times and drove in two runs while Knight scored twice. Lylly Merrill added two hits and two RBIs. Degase drove in a pair of runs.

People are also reading…

Andi Woods pitched four innings for the Cardinals and gave up five hits and nine runs with five walks and three strikeouts. Wagoner struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Clarinda improved to 3-0 on the season with the two wins. The Cardinals travel to Atlantic for a doubleheader Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown earns state tennis medal

Brown earns state tennis medal

Clarinda senior Nathan Brown ended his tennis career with a seventh-place medal at the Class 1A State Singles Tennis Tournament, held Tuesday,…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?