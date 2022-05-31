Two wins at home triangular for Cardinal softball

Clarinda softball blasted past West Central Valley 14-0 and then outslugged Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 11-9 in a home triangular Saturday, May 28.

Emmy Allbaugh and Jillian Graham drove in four runs each in the opener, with Allbaugh homering as part of a three-hit game. Addy Wagoner gave up just one hit in the circle over three innings.

Kaylah Degase also had three hits and scored three runs for the Cardinals while Jerzee Knight and Presley Jobe both finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Clarinda finished with 13 hits in the game.

Clarinda needed about all of its 11 runs and 11 hits in the game two win, scoring nine times in the first two innings. The game was called after a four-run fifth frame for Thomas Jefferson because of the tournament’s time limit.

Hailee Knight and Jobe finished with three hits each. Jobe scored three times and drove in two runs while Knight scored twice. Lylly Merrill added two hits and two RBIs. Degase drove in a pair of runs.

Andi Woods pitched four innings for the Cardinals and gave up five hits and nine runs with five walks and three strikeouts. Wagoner struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Clarinda improved to 3-0 on the season with the two wins. The Cardinals travel to Atlantic for a doubleheader Tuesday.