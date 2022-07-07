Two-day, run-rule postseason opening win for Cardinal baseball

CLARINDA – The Clarinda baseball team produced a six-run first inning and that was more than enough as the Cardinals opened the postseason with a 10-0 win over Red Oak in a game that was played over two days Tuesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 6, in Clarinda.

Clarinda improved to 21-7 on the season and advanced to the district final Saturday, July 9, back at home, against Treynor.

Clarinda took the big lead Tuesday and had the first two runners on to start the home second when the game was delayed because of an umpire injury. A few minutes later, with storms approaching, the decision was made to suspend the game to Wednesday.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out when play resumed Wednesday afternoon, but the Tigers got a double play to get out of the inning.

Red Oak then loaded the bases in the top of the third, but Clarinda pitcher James McCall was able to produce a groundout to end the frame and keep his team up by six.

Jarod McNeese got the Cardinal bats going again in the fourth inning when he followed a Cole Baumgart single with a two-run home run, his third of the season.

“It was a 1-0 count,” McNeese said. “I saw a pitch a little inside and was able to get on top of it.”

McNeese was one of seven Cardinal starters who produced a hit in the game and he said it’s been a fun lineup this season.

“It’s good to hit all the way through,” McNeese said, “because when you’re going, the bats just keep rolling.”

The Cardinals added two more runs in the home fourth on an RBI groundout by Isaac Jones and the 10th run of the game scored on a Red Oak error.

The first two Tigers reached base in the fifth, but ended up stranded on second and third ending the game because of the run rule.

Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said it was a different scenario having to pick a game up in the middle of the action on Wednesday, but his team handled it well and played good baseball.

“We had good at-bats for the most part,” Eberly said. “We’re still a little impatient with runners on. In the tournament you have to add on every inning because you normally don’t have big bunch innings, but we had two of them. I have a lot of respect for what Coach (Mark) Erickson does there at Red Oak. They are always a scrappy out and they are pretty young.”

Clarinda’s six-run first inning came against Red Oak starting pitcher Dawson Bond and happened on just one hit. A walk and an error started the inning, and then Baumgart drove a double into the left center field gap scoring Cooper Neal. After a strikeout, Wyatt Schmitt reached base on a dropped third strike, which pushed the second run of the inning across the plate. A pair of wild pitches allowed the next two runs to score and a Tiger error pushed two more across.

Eberly said that first inning was huge for his team, especially after seeing second-seed Underwood lose to Treynor just before their game started.

“That focused our guys a bit,” Eberly said. “To get some runs early, let alone six, is always a good thing. That settled the nerves and was a big jump for us.”

Baumgart, Schmitt and Tadyn Brown all had two hits for the Cardinals, with Baumgart and Kade Engstrand scoring two runs each. Ronnie Weidman drove in three.

Neal threw two scoreless innings on the mound Tuesday, striking out two and working around one hit and two walks. McCall pitched Wednesday and threw three scoreless frames, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out two.

“They threw strikes,” Eberly said about his two pitchers, “and our defense was solid. We feel we have as good a defense as anybody and our pitchers just have to pound the zone and compete and that’s what they did.”

Neal and McCall both kept their pitch count low enough to keep them available for Saturday’s district final, which comes against a Treynor team that is coming off handing Underwood just its fourth loss of the season Tuesday in the other District 15 semifinal. Treynor had lost its previous two games to Underwood during the season by a combined score of 19-3. Clarinda beat Treynor 11-4 back in early June and Eberly said Treynor has proved in recent games that they are playing their best ball of the season right now.

“Treynor is playing really well,” Eberly said. “We played them earlier this season, but they are a different team now, and we are too. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go, but it will be a battle.”

Clarinda’s district final Saturday against Treynor is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch at Clarinda Municipal Stadium – Eberly Field.