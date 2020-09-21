Turnovers doom Cardinal football in loss to Atlantic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarinda football turned the ball over seven times in dropping a 7-0 loss to Atlantic, Friday, Sept. 18, in a game that was moved from Atlantic to Glenwood.

Atlantic’s renovated football field wasn’t ready for game action and so the decision was made to move the game to Glenwood’s artificial surface, marking three consecutive weeks Clarinda had played a game at different location than originally scheduled.

Atlantic turned the ball over three times, and neither team scored until the final quarter when Corey Parrott caught a 14 yard touchdown pass from Caden Anderson. The extra point extended Atlantic’s lead to 7-0, which would be the final margin.

Clarinda had its best chance to score in the second quarter when Wyatt Schmitt and Michael Shull connected on an 84-yard catch and run to give the Cardinals the ball inside Atlantic’s 10 yard line. A fumble followed, however.

The other six Cardinal turnovers were interceptions thrown by Schmitt. Four of those interceptions came from Grant Sturm. Schmitt completed just 4 of 17 passes for 135 yards. Shull caught three of the four completions for 94 yards. Isaac Jones added a 41 yard reception.