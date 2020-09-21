Turnovers doom Cardinal football in loss to Atlantic

Clarinda football turned the ball over seven times in dropping a 7-0 loss to Atlantic, Friday, Sept. 18, in a game that was moved from Atlantic to Glenwood.
Atlantic’s renovated football field wasn’t ready for game action and so the decision was made to move the game to Glenwood’s artificial surface, marking three consecutive weeks Clarinda had played a game at different location than originally scheduled.
Atlantic turned the ball over three times, and neither team scored until the final quarter when Corey Parrott caught a 14 yard touchdown pass from Caden Anderson. The extra point extended Atlantic’s lead to 7-0, which would be the final margin.
Clarinda had its best chance to score in the second quarter when Wyatt Schmitt and Michael Shull connected on an 84-yard catch and run to give the Cardinals the ball inside Atlantic’s 10 yard line. A fumble followed, however.
The other six Cardinal turnovers were interceptions thrown by Schmitt. Four of those interceptions came from Grant Sturm. Schmitt completed just 4 of 17 passes for 135 yards. Shull caught three of the four completions for 94 yards. Isaac Jones added a 41 yard reception.
Clarinda’s rush offense was held to less than two yards per carry as well with Tadyn Brown pacing the Cardinals with 44 yards on nine carries. Cole Ridnour, Schmitt and Shull combined for the other 24 carries for 24 yards.
Ridnour was strong defensively for the Cardinals with 10 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. Crew Howard added 8.5 tackles. Shull had 5.5.
The Cardinal defense limited Atlantic to less than three yards per carry as the Trojans went for 101 yards on 35 rushes. Bodie Johnson finished with a team best 51 yards.
Andersen threw for 167 yards, finding seven different receivers.
Clarinda kicker Nathan Barnes missed a field goal in the game, as did Atlantic’s kicker.
The Cardinals dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in Class 2A District 9 while Atlantic improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the district.
Clarinda comes home for the first time this season Friday for a Homecoming matchup against Shenandoah in the Page County Super Bowl. The Mustangs enter at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the district.
