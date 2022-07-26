Tracy's walk-off hit gives A's wild card win

CLARINDA – Tab Tracy’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed Luke Saunders to cross the plate and give the Clarinda A’s a 4-3 walk-off win over Des Moines in the MINK League North Division Wild Card Game Monday, July 25.

The win advanced the A’s to the North Division championship game Tuesday in St. Joseph.

Tracy’s game-winning hit was the second of his two huge plays late in the game that helped the A’s win. The first came on defense in the top of the ninth. The Peak Prospects had runners at first and second base with two outs in a tie game when Chad Herrera hit a little flair into center field and Tracy was able to throw Eli Collins out at the plate to keep the game tied.

“It was a good feeling,” Tracy said on throwing Collins out. “I saw he hit a little flair to me and I sprinted in and got a good long hop. I was able to pick it up cleanly and threw a one-hopper and it got everyone going.”

The throw by Tracy and tag by catcher Jackson Powell ended the inning and had the A’s dugout as excited as they had been all night.

“That got they guys going and hyped up,” Clarinda A’s manager Ryan Eberly said. “We have had some battles with (Des Moines) and our guys really wanted to win this one. That may be why we were a little tight at the plate.”

Conagher Sands opened the home ninth with a base hit to left field and Eberly elected to pinch run Saunders for Sands. Saunders had to dive back into first on several pickoff attempts over the next two batters, but he was running on a 3-2 pitch to Powell, which he lined into center field for a hit. Saunders kept going around second and ended up at third.

The Peak Prospects elected to intentionally walk Clay Cutter and after a long mound visit, Tracy gave the A’s a playoff victory.

“When they had the pitcher’s meeting, the nerves started getting to me,” Tracy said, “but I just tried to stay calm and put a good swing on the ball. They were throwing me fastballs in all night. That was my first hit, so I knew they would keep pounding the fastball. He left one outside and I tried to take it the other way.”

Tracy’s hit found the hole between shortstop and third, easily scoring Saunders and allowing the A’s to quickly exit the dugout and celebrate.

“We have played a lot of close games,” Eberly said, “and I think we were due for a walk-off hit. It was good to see Tab have that hit. He’s struggled down the stretch. Hopefully this can get his confidence going and we can get the bats going in St. Joe.”

Tracy scored the game’s first run in the first inning. He reached first base on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch, third on a groundout and then scored on Will Walsh’s groundout.”

Des Moines scored two unearned runs in the third inning against A’s starting pitcher Mike Ramos. A walk started the inning and then consecutive errors by Ramos loaded the bases without an out. A sacrifice fly and a bases loaded walk scored the two runs.

Ramos lasted five innings on the mound and left with the A’s trailing 2-1. He gave up just two hits, but allowed three walks and two unearned runs with three strikeouts.

The A’s left three in scoring position over the third and fourth innings, but weren’t able to push any more runs across until the sixth inning.

Aidan Garrett walked against Des Moines starting pitcher Logan Smith to open the sixth. A groundout moved Garrett to second base and then Kam Kelton was hit by a pitcher. Jared Anderson walked, loading the bases and prompting the Peak Prospects to bring Trey Castille in to pitch. A wild pitch scored Garrett to tie the game and then Sands delivered a single to score Kelton and give Clarinda the lead.

Des Moines tied the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly off of relief pitcher Scott Ellis, who pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, striking out five. Colby Royal worked a perfect sixth on the mound for the A’s and then exited for Ellis with one out in the seventh.

The A’s had just five hits for the game, with three of them coming in the final inning.

The A’s now advance to play the Mustangs in St. Joseph in a one-game playoff to decide the North Division champion. The teams tied for the division lead and the league’s best record during the regular season, with the Mustangs earning the first round bye and home game with a 4-3 series advantage over the A’s. Eberly is hoping they can carry Monday’s momentum into Tuesday.

“We just need to do what we were doing before (last week’s) little skid,” Eberly said. “Hopefully we can continue and find a way to win.”

The winner of the A’s/Mustangs game would get the potential extra home game for the best two out of three championship series against the winner of the South Division Final between Joplin and Jefferson City.