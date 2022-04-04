 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Titans use depth to edge Cardinal boys tennis

Lance Regehr, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Lance Regehr brings his racket close to his body for a tough shot during his singles win over a Lewis Central opponent Friday, April 1. The Cardinals lost the home dual 5-4 to open their season.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Clarinda’s top two players, Nathan Brown and Lance Regehr, were both double winners, but Lewis Central was better at the bottom of the lineup to edge Clarinda tennis 5-4 Friday, April 1, in the Cardinals’ home and season opener.

Brown beat Christian Jensen 8-5 at number one singles and Regehr was an 8-2 winner over Payton Fort at number two. Brown and Regehr teamed up at the top doubles spot and earned an 8-2 win over Jensen and Colby Souther.

Kale Downey gave Clarinda its other win, beating Souther 8-4 at number three singles.

Sant Dow came the closest to giving Clarinda the additional win needed to earn the team win as he lost 9-7 to Drew White at number four singles.

Clarinda’s Luke Baker lost 8-3 to Preston Kethel at number five singles and Grant Barr dropped an 8-0 decision to Broedy Johnson at number six.

Downey and Dow were teamed together at number two doubles and lost 8-4 to Fort and Kethel. Baker and Barr lost 8-1 to White and Johnson at number three.

The loss came in Clarinda’s season opener while Lewis Central improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Cardinals are on the road for conference duals Monday against Glenwood and Tuesday against Shenandoah.

