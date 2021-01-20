Three more wins for Cardinal wrestling

The Clarinda wrestling team added three wins to its season dual total while Southwest Iowa won one of its three duals Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Tri-Center High School.

The Cardinals beat the Warriors 60-18, Tri-Center 72-6 and Missouri Valley 43-29. The Warriors beat Tri-Center 48-22 and lost to Missouri Valley 64-16.

Clarinda won three matches by decision over the Big Reds to help secure the win. Michael Mayer needed the sudden victory period to earn an 8-6 win over Zavier Trovato at 132 pounds. Kale Downey followed with a 10-7 win over Fred Veatch at 138. After a Karson Downey win by fall, Tyler Raybourn won his match over Eric McIlnay 7-3 at 152.

Jase Wilmes won a 10-1 major decision at 182 while Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green and Kaden Whipp, along with Karson Downey, all won by fall in the first period.

Missouri Valley won four matches by fall and took a forfeit for their wins. They were docked a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

All of Clarinda’s wins came by fall or forfeit against Tri-Center. Karson Downey, Brayden Nothwehr and Howard all won by fall in the first period while Mayer, Kale Downey, Dillan Hunter and Green won by fall in the second period.