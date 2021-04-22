Tennis clinics with major champion next month in Red Oak

Area tennis athletes have a chance to learn from a former French Open doubles champion next month in Red Oak.

Luke Jensen, who won the men’s French Open doubles championship in 1993 with his brother and is a current ESPN and Tennis Channel Tennis analyst, is coming to the Montgomery County Family YMCA in Red Oak Sunday, May 2, to lead tennis clinics at the YMCA’s Carder Indoor Tennis Center.

There will be two adult sessions for high school graduates or older and two youth sessions for sixth grade and older students. The sessions are 90 minutes in length and cost $15 for youth and $25 for adults. Each session is limited to eight participants.

For more information, please contact the YMCA by phone at 712-623-2161, visit their website at mcymca.com or check out their Facebook page.