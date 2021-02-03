Sunderman signs with Buena Vista cheer

Clarinda senior Maddie Sunderman will continue her cheer career after high school. She made it official, Tuesday, Feb. 2, by signing with Buena Vista’s program in a ceremony at Clarinda High School.

Sunderman is part of Clarinda’s wrestling and football cheer squads and is in just her second year of cheerleading at Clarinda. She said the decision to continue to cheer after her senior year was made just a few months ago.

“Going into this year I had no intentions of cheering in college,” Sunderman said. “In September I was forced to quarantine due to COVID and missed the first two football games. I watched the live stream and really missed it. I realized I don’t want to be done yet.”

Sunderman said as part of the Buena Vista cheer squad she will perform at all home football games and practice throughout the year for cheer competitions in the spring. She said choosing to cheer at Buena Vista was an easy choice.

“When I went there it was very welcoming and home-like,” Sunderman said. “Everyone was super nice. I loved it there from the minute I walked on campus.”

Although she is only in her second year of cheerleading, Sunderman said it’s her favorite thing to do.

She plans on majoring in Rehabilitation Health Services at the Storm Lake-based school with the goal to become an Occupational Therapist.