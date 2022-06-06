Sunderman homers at Atlantic Tournament

The Clarinda softball team lost three games at the Atlantic Tournament Saturday, June 4.

The margin of the losses grew throughout the day as the Cardinals opened play with a 5-3 loss to Exira/EHK. They then lost 7-1 to Carroll before dropping a 14-1 decision to Logan-Magnolia.

In the opener, the Cardinals scored two of their three runs in the seventh and final inning, but couldn’t overcome a two-run fourth frame and a two-run fifth from the Spartans.

Lylly Merrill struck out three Spartan batters in six innings. Exira/EHK finished with seven hits and three walks against Merrill.

Six different Cardinals had a single hit. Jerzee Knight and Jordyn McQueen both had a hit and a run scored. Emmy Allbaugh, Ryplee Sunderman and Jillian Graham all had a hit and an RBI. Kaylah Degase tripled in the second inning.

Clarinda’s only run against Carroll came in the sixth frame that brought the Cardinals to within 3-1, but the Tigers responded with four runs in the sixth to quickly erase Clarinda’s momentum.

Andi Woods struck out two in the complete game effort for the Cardinals. She gave up nine hits, four walks and seven runs, six earned.

Clarinda finished with nine hits, but managed just one run, as they left seven runners on base.

Merrill drove in Jobe for the only Clarinda run of the game. Jobe and Allbaugh both had two hits with both of Jobe’s hits being doubles.

Logan-Magnolia struck for nine runs in the second inning and added three in the third in a game that was called after the third inning.

Sunderman’s second inning home run was the only base runner for the Cardinals for three innings.

Jerzee Knight started in the circle for the Cardinals and gave up four hits, four walks and eight earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. Merrill recorded the final five outs, but gave up another six hits and six runs, five earned. Merrill struck out two.

The three losses dropped Clarinda’s record to 4-6 on the season. The Cardinals start a busy week with a doubleheader at St. Albert Monday.