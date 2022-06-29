Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 3
Essex 8 East Mills 4
Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 9
Baseball
Shenandoah 7 Southwest Valley 6
East Mills 18 Essex 1
Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 3
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 8 Sedalia 3
Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 3
Essex 8 East Mills 4
Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 9
Baseball
Shenandoah 7 Southwest Valley 6
East Mills 18 Essex 1
Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 3
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 8 Sedalia 3
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clarinda softball left the tying run at third base and the winning run at second in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 6-5 home loss to Kue…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s got two RBIs each out of their seventh, eighth and ninth place hitters in the lineup in a 10-3 home win over the J…
Friday Scoreboard
The Clarinda baseball team earned a 5-2 win at Creston to avenge a loss from earlier this season while Clarinda softball fell to the Hawkeye 1…
Adam Becker led three Clarinda A’s pitchers in holding Chillicothe scoreless in a 5-0 road win Thursday, June 23, in MINK League action.
Clarinda softball will host a first round regional tournament game.
Sunday Scoreboard
Clarinda baseball earned a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference wins Monday, June 27, beating Kuemper 3-2 and 10-0 in games played at Clarinda.
The Clarinda baseball and softball teams both earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference win at Red Oak Tuesday, June 21.
Clarinda baseball split two games Saturday, June 25, at Saydel High School as part of the Brent Prange Classic.