Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, June 29

Clarinda A's baseball

Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field - is the home for Clarinda A's baseball. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Wednesday Scoreboard

Softball

Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 3

Essex 8 East Mills 4

Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 9

Baseball

Shenandoah 7 Southwest Valley 6

East Mills 18 Essex 1

Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 3

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 8 Sedalia 3

