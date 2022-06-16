Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Southwest Valley 7 Clarinda 6
Sidney 3 Shenandoah 2
Essex 5 Stanton 4
Baseball
Clarinda 10 Southwest Valley 0
Stanton 19 Essex 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 8 Sedalia 0
Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Southwest Valley 7 Clarinda 6
Sidney 3 Shenandoah 2
Essex 5 Stanton 4
Baseball
Clarinda 10 Southwest Valley 0
Stanton 19 Essex 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 8 Sedalia 0
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLARINDA – Annika Price opened the home seventh with a bloop double and came around to score the winning run on an error to give the Cardinals…
Clarinda softball earned its first win over Denison since 2009 as part of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader split Monday, June 13, in Clarinda.
Clarinda softball picked up two one-run wins Saturday, June 11, at the John Stephens Classic in Creston.
Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe drove in the tying run and then scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning only to see Glenwood so…
Friday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
Monday Scoreboard
The Clarinda A’s earned home wins over Nevada Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9 by scores of 2-0 and 8-1.
The Clarinda baseball team earned a pair of run-rule wins Monday, June 13, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader against Denison.
CLARINDA- Cole Baumgart’s fifth inning double gave Clarinda the lead for good in the second game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader and a…