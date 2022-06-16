 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, June 15

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Wednesday Scoreboard

Softball

Southwest Valley 7 Clarinda 6

Sidney 3 Shenandoah 2

Essex 5 Stanton 4

Baseball

Clarinda 10 Southwest Valley 0

Stanton 19 Essex 0

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 8 Sedalia 0

