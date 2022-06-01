Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, June 1

Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 8 Glenwood 5
Clarinda 11 Red Oak 10
Baseball
Glenwood 19 Shenandoah 3
Clarinda 4 Red Oak 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 5 St. Joseph 3
The Clarinda A’s open their 67th season of collegiate summer league baseball Wednesday evening.
Clarinda softball blasted past West Central Valley 14-0 and then outslugged Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 11-9 in a home triangular Saturday…
Cooper Neal, Creighton Tuzzio and Wyatt Schmitt combined to throw 14 scoreless innings as Clarinda baseball swept a Hawkeye 10 Conference doub…
Cooper Neal threw five innings of one-hit, one-run baseball and the Clarinda Cardinals beat Shenandoah 7-2 Thursday, May 26, at Clarinda.
The Clarinda softball team suffered its first two losses of the season, 10-1 and 8-1, at Atlantic Tuesday, May 31.
Tuesday Scoreboard
There were 15 Clarinda athletes who earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Spring Sport All-Academic Award. The list of athletes honored was release…
Clarinda senior Nathan Brown ended his tennis career with a seventh-place medal at the Class 1A State Singles Tennis Tournament, held Tuesday,…
Thursday Scoreboard
Addy Wagoner threw a five-inning complete game shutout from the circle in her varsity debut as Clarinda softball beat Bedford 10-0 Monday, May…