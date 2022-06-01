 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, June 1

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Wednesday Scoreboard

Softball

Shenandoah 8 Glenwood 5

Clarinda 11 Red Oak 10

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Baseball

Glenwood 19 Shenandoah 3

Clarinda 4 Red Oak 0

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 5 St. Joseph 3

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown earns state tennis medal

Brown earns state tennis medal

Clarinda senior Nathan Brown ended his tennis career with a seventh-place medal at the Class 1A State Singles Tennis Tournament, held Tuesday,…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?